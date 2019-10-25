SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Boonville home damaged in morning fire

No one hurt in incident

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 12:17 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:17 PM CDT

BOONVILLE, Mo. - A Boonville home was damaged Friday morning after a fire broke out in one of the home's bedrooms.

Boonville fire crews responded to the fire on Thoma Street Friday morning and found flames coming from one of the back bedrooms when they arrived, said fire crews on scene.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames in about 20 minutes. There was severe damage to the bedroom, but the structure of the home was unharmed, crews said.

The rest of the home suffered some smoke damage.

No one was hurt in the incident, and investigators were still looking into what caused the fire. 

