Boonville police seek community's help to find missing teenager

Jamariah Bell. Courtesy: Boonville Police Department.

BOONVILLE, Mo. - The Boonville Police Department is looking for help to find a missing teenager Monday morning.

Investigators posted on Facebook that Jamariah Bell was seen on Aug. 22 getting into a white-colored SUV with an unknown driver.

Bell has family in St. Louis and was last seen by a relative in the city on Aug. 25, according to the Police Department.

She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

If you know where Bell is or have any information about her, you're asked to call the Boonville Police Department at 660-882-2727.