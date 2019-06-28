Boonville resource center helping those affected by flooding, storms

MARC helping those affected by the storms

BOONVILLE, Mo. - Those affected by Missouri River flooding sought disaster relief Friday at the multi-agency resource center in Boonville.

The MARC is a one-stop shop for disaster relief resources located at the Open Bible Praise Center. Anyone affected by recent storms and flooding are welcome to go get assistance. The American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA and The Salvation Army are some of the organizations involved.

The MARC brings together multiple service providers in a single location and providing on-site assistance.

The Missouri River remained high Friday on several mid-Missouri gauges. The river was in moderate flood stage at Boonville and in major flood stage at Jefferson City, swamping acres of public and private land. The floodwaters breached a temporary repair in a levee in North Jefferson City on Thursday.

Some relief is possible starting this weekend as the Missouri River is expected to crest and begin falling.

The Boonville resource center is open until 7 p.m.

Another MARC will take place tomorrow in St. Charles.