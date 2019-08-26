Boonville schools on snow routes due to flooding

Overnight rains cause road closures.

Overnight rains cause road closures.

BOONVILLE, Mo. - Boonville R-1 schools were operating on snow routes Monday morning due to flooding in the area.

Boonville School District busses will follow "snow routes" Monday morning due to several flooded low water crossings. Snow routes can be located on the district's website. — Boonville R-1 Schools (@Boonville_R1) August 26, 2019

Heavy rain overnight forced some other road closures Monday morning as well. According to the MoDOT Traveler Map, Route U was closed due to water over the road. Boone County Emergency Management said Boonville saw three inches of rain in one hour.

Flooded waters also caused a crash near County Road 4057 in Callaway County Monday morning. A car drove into a washout and was followed a few minutes later by a truck, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Heads up #CallawayCounty!



Parts of Highway K are washed out. This crash occurred near County Road 4057.



Car went in to washout, followed a few mins later by the truck. Non-life threatening injuries. More details will be released on our online reports.#MoWx pic.twitter.com/4Ig7JbdE9C — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 26, 2019

According to a Chariton County Facebook post, MO-Route 129 north of Salisbury is flooded.

"MoDOT has been advised of water over 129 north of Salisbury. Please use caution as you approach this area," the Chariton County Facebook post said.

According to the National Weather Service, law enforcement said areas of the outer road of I-70 are flooded near mile marker 186.