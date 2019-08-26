SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Boonville schools on snow routes due to flooding

Road closures Monday morning

Aug 26, 2019

Aug 26, 2019

BOONVILLE, Mo. - Boonville R-1 schools were operating on snow routes Monday morning due to flooding in the area. 

 

 

Heavy rain overnight forced some other road closures Monday morning as well. According to the MoDOT Traveler Map, Route U was closed due to water over the road. Boone County Emergency Management said Boonville saw three inches of rain in one hour.

Flooded waters also caused a crash near County Road 4057 in Callaway County Monday morning. A car drove into a washout and was followed a few minutes later by a truck, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

 

 

According to a Chariton County Facebook post, MO-Route 129 north of Salisbury is flooded. 

"MoDOT has been advised of water over 129 north of Salisbury. Please use caution as you approach this area," the Chariton County Facebook post said.

According to the National Weather Service, law enforcement said areas of the outer road of I-70 are flooded near mile marker 186.

 

