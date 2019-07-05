SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Box truck overturns, blocking highway

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 12:17 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:31 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A box truck on its side blocked part of Route KK in Columbia starting late Friday morning.

The Columbia Fire Department posted on Twitter at about noon Friday that firefighters were working on a non-injury crash on Route KK at Crabapple Lane. The post included a photo of a box truck on its side completely blocking the road.

 

 

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were investigating, the fire department said.

 

 

