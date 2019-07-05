Box truck overturns, blocking highway

A tractor-trailer sits on its side blocking Route KK on Friday, July 5, 2019. [Courtesy Columbia Fire Department]

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A box truck on its side blocked part of Route KK in Columbia starting late Friday morning.

The Columbia Fire Department posted on Twitter at about noon Friday that firefighters were working on a non-injury crash on Route KK at Crabapple Lane. The post included a photo of a box truck on its side completely blocking the road.

Columbia Fire currently working a non-injury crash on Route KK at Crabapple Lane. Roadway is completely blocked. @MSHPTrooperF on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/VoTSn3fbOZ — Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) July 5, 2019

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were investigating, the fire department said.