BREAKING: Police make additional arrest in Sylvan Lane homicide, one suspect still at large

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia Police confirm they have arrested an additional suspect in the Sylvan Lane homicide from earlier this week.

According to online records, Hollie Ann Johnson was booked into Boone County Jail Saturday morning around 3 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder.

A city spokesman said Johnson was arrested in relation to the Sylvan Lane homicide. So far, four people have been arrested in relation to the homicide.

Police arrested 29-year-old Sarah Davidson and 28-year-old Richard Nole Thursday night, both on suspicion of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Daria Littleton, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree murder. Police are still looking for a fifth suspect, 27-year-old Anthony Neill.

Court documents said officers were sent to 1510 Sylvan Lane Apt. 204 around 11 p.m. Monday and found two gunshot victims; a man police later identified as Randall King II, 31, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators said the homicide is believed to have stemmed from a botched meth deal.