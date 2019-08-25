SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Breckenridge Hills man died after crash on I-70

Vehicle overturned near Stadium Blvd. exit

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 02:03 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 10:49 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE: A Breckenridge Hills man died after his car overturned several times on I-70 Saturday afternoon.

Forty-two year-old Michael May Jr. was ejected from the car after it struck a rock outcrop near the 124 mile-marker of I-70 Westbound, according to a statement from the Columbia Police Department. The statement said May was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The passenger in the car at the time was able to pull themselves out after the crash, and was later taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.

ORIGINAL: A crash in the westbound lanes of I-70 near Stadium Boulevard caused significant delays Saturday afternoon. Both lanes have since reopened.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to reports of a crash at 1:17 p.m., according to dispatch records.

ABC 17 News saw multiple ambulances and fire trucks in the area of the Stadium Boulevard exit of I-70. At one point both lanes of the highway were closed.

It's not clear how many vehicles were involved, or if anyone was injured.

ABC 17 News has contacted the Columbia police and fire departments for more information.

