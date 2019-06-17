SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Brumley man dies in Miller County crash

Driver overcorrected, hit utility pole

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 08:19 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 08:19 AM CDT

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - A Brumley man died on Saturday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in Miller County.

Devon C. Frisbie, 21, was traveling on Route 42, east of Coker Road, in Miller County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol online crash report. Frisbie traveled off of the right side of the road, overcorrected the vehicle and traveled off of the left side of the road. 

The vehicle hit a utility pole before coming to a rest. Frisbie was pronounced dead at the scene at about 7:56 p.m., the crash report said. 

The crash marked MSHP Troop F's seventh fatality for the month of June. 

