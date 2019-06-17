Brumley man dies in Miller County crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - A Brumley man died on Saturday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in Miller County.

Devon C. Frisbie, 21, was traveling on Route 42, east of Coker Road, in Miller County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol online crash report. Frisbie traveled off of the right side of the road, overcorrected the vehicle and traveled off of the left side of the road.

The vehicle hit a utility pole before coming to a rest. Frisbie was pronounced dead at the scene at about 7:56 p.m., the crash report said.

The crash marked MSHP Troop F's seventh fatality for the month of June.