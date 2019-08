Copyright 2019 CNN Don't be surprised if you see the word "bulletproof" next to school supplies this year.

Bulletproof backpacks are an option for parents this back-to-school shopping season.

An Office Depot located in Columbia, Missouri, sells bullet resistant backpacks made by Guard Dog Security in store and online.

The Guard Dog Security ProShield Pro Tactical Laptop Backpack's description states it has been "independently tested to be impervious to certain gunfire."

Backpacks range in price from $119 to $199, according to Office Depot's website.