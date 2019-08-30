Bus delays improving for Jefferson City School District

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Bus delays are improving after the first couple days of the new school year, according to the Jefferson City School District.

Parents voiced frustration after some buses were delayed up to an hour on Tuesday, the first day of school. There were delays of up to 40 minutes Wednesday and 25 minutes Thursday.

All but two school buses cleared Thursday by 5:30 p.m., according to a post on the district's Facebook page. The district said this was a 17-minute improvement over Wednesday.

The post went on to thank the district's staff members, bus drivers and parents for being patient while officials worked to improve transportation.