Business Loop CID to discuss small scale manufacturing

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Business Loop Community Improvement District will hold a meeting Thursday morning at 8 a.m. where it will discuss bringing small-scale manufacturing to the area.

ABC 17 News previously reported The Loop received a federal grant which allowed it to bring in a consultant to help attract small-scale manufacturing. Consultants were in town in March to create opportunities for new and existing businesses.

The group released a report outlining several goals. One of those goals includes establishing a clear vision for The Loop. That includes creating working infrastructure and accessible streets and sidewalks.

The report also outlines recommendations to build relationships among business in the area and create branding for the area.

The website said branding helps brings customers to a certain area and businesses to move in.

Danny Huaco works at the restaurant his mother own on business loop, Carlitos.

He said there are several things The Loop can do to improve the area, like bringing in different kinds of stores. He said right now the area is 9-5, meaning most people only come to the area because of work. His family hopes the group's work will bring people into the area.

"We are hoping that as a small family business it would actually bring people into the neighborhood," he said.

Hauco said bringing news stores and people into the area would really help their business.

"We're hoping that maybe they make some changes. Maybe some night life around here. Maybe some bars, some clubs, more restaurants. I would like to stay open later honestly," he said.

Carlito's is currently open until 7 p.m., right after the dinner rush.

He said the current businesses, including those that are manufacturing, only draw people into the area if they need something specific.

"Why would I come here? Unless I need my car serviced, or unless I need an oil change, or whatever it is you can find on this block, there's not a whole lot of reasons to come here. Very few people come here for the tacos or for the new taco place on the corner," he said.

He said it is difficult to picture more people wanting to come to The Loop because of more manufacturing.

He said part of The Loop's plan for things like street accessibilty would also benefit them.

"That giant thing right in the middle behind you...like to see it gone. it makes it very hard for people to access this entire building actually because you can only access it if you're going eastbound. So that would be nice," he said.

The Business Loop CID will discuss the report at Thursday's meeting.

It will also start discussing the fiscal year 2020 budget and the first projects it will tackle.