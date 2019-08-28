FULTON, Mo. - The Callaway County Commission on Friday approved the language for two sales tax increases to fund law enforcement that will appear on the November ballot.

Proposition 1 will increase the countywide sales tax by a half-cent. The money raised by the increase would fund law enforcement services for the county including hiring new deputies and investigators and increasing pay. The tax has no sunset provision.

Revenue from Proposition 2, another half-cent sales tax, would go to the construction of a new Justice Center, expand the Callaway County Law Enforcement Center and fund work to turn the courthouse into a County Government Center. This tax increase though would expire in 2041.

The county sales tax rate, is currently 5.725 percent.