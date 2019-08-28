SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Callaway County approves two sales tax propositions

Will appear on the November ballot

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 06:12 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 06:12 PM CDT

FULTON, Mo. - The Callaway County Commission on Friday approved the language for two sales tax increases to fund law enforcement that will appear on the November ballot.

Proposition 1 will increase the countywide sales tax by a half-cent. The money raised by the increase would fund law enforcement services for the county including hiring new deputies and investigators and increasing pay. The tax has no sunset provision. 

Revenue from Proposition 2, another half-cent sales tax, would go to the construction of a new Justice Center, expand the Callaway County Law Enforcement Center and fund work to turn the courthouse into a County Government Center. This tax increase though would expire in 2041.

The county sales tax rate, is currently 5.725 percent.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Storm chances return later tonight

    Storm chances return later tonight

Recommended Stories

Top Videos