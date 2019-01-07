Callaway County authorities investigating homicide

UPDATE 4:00 A.M.: Callaway County authorities confirm they are investigating a homicide.

Authorities say they responded to the area of 1500 Old Highway 40, for a disturbance with shots fired.

Upon arriving, a deputy found a deceased person in a business parking lot.

Officials don't have a suspect description at this time.

The name of the victim hasn't been released yet, as authorities are working to notify next of kin. An autopsy is scheduled to be done at a later date.

ORIGINAL: Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism said the department is investigating a major crime incident in the 1500 Old block of Highway 40 inside Callaway County from the Boone County line.

Chism said he could not comment on whether there is a public safety concern, as the investigation is ongoing.

A large area is wrapped in crime scene tape as authorities investigate.