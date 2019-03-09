Callaway County deputies arrest Kansas City-area fugitive

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - - A Callaway County sheriff's deputy arrested a Kansas City-area fugitive Friday morning.

According to a news release, a deputy with the Callaway County Sheriff's Office identified Laurin Pruessner, 28, of Kansas City and determined she was a wanted fugitive in Clay and Platte counties for methamphetamine and stealing offenses.

In the release, Sheriff's Office said a deputy was proactively patrolling the 3000 block of County Road 274 near Hatton. During the patrol, the deputy conducted an investigative traffic stop regarding an ongoing criminal investigation.

Pruessner was transported to the Callaway County Jail and is being held on a court set bond of $10,500, of which $10,000 is cash only.