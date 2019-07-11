Authorities identify suspect, victim in Callaway County homicide

Callaway County homicide

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - UPDATE 9:45 p.m.: The Callaway County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect in the case as Michael Hatfield, 47, of Readsville.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the 10000 block of Erin Drive in Readsville around 9:53 a.m. for a death investigation.

Deputies arrived to find James Newsom, 49, of Readsville and determined he was the apparent victim of a homicide, authorities said.

Authorities reportedly found Hatfield nearby and arrested him.

According to release, the prosecuting attorney charged Hatfield with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

ORIGINAL: The Callaway County Sheriff's Office is conducting a homicide investigation, according to Sheriff Clay Chism.

In an email Wednesday night, Chism said deputies are investigating a homicide near the intersection of State Road D and State Road K in Readsville.

Chism said deputies have taken a suspect into custody.

Authorities said more information will be released late tonight or tomorrow.