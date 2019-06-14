Callaway County deputy arrests undocumented immigrant

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A Callaway County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested a man for not being in compliance with federal immigration laws.

The deputy pulled over 42-year-old Carlos Lozano-Hernandez just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

The initial reason for the traffic stop is unknown.

The deputy said he noticed "inconcisistencies regarding Hernandez' residency status."

Hernandez was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license and was taken to the Callaway County Jail. He is being held there without bond.

Law enforcement contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (I.C.E.) and confirmed Hernandez was not in compliance with federal immigration laws.

ICE put a hold on Hernandez and he will be transfered to federal custody "in the near future."