Callaway County deputy arrests undocumented immigrant

He was "not compliant" with immigration laws

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 04:59 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 06:29 AM CDT

A Callaway County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested a man for not being in compliance with federal immigration laws.

The deputy pulled over 42-year-old Carlos Lozano-Hernandez just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

The initial reason for the traffic stop is unknown.

The deputy said he noticed "inconcisistencies regarding Hernandez' residency status."

Hernandez was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license and was taken to the Callaway County Jail. He is being held there without bond.

Law enforcement contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (I.C.E.) and confirmed Hernandez was not in compliance with federal immigration laws.

ICE put a hold on Hernandez and he will be transfered to federal custody "in the near future."

