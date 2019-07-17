Callaway County hopes to qualify for disaster assistance

Callaway County seeks disaster assistance

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - The State Emergency Management Agency asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reassess flooding damage in Callaway County.

"Earlier assessments, conducted by helicopter due to the flooding, did not capture all of the damage to homes," SEMA said in a news release.

SEMA asked FEMA on Tuesday to consider extending the Individual Assistance disaster declaration, that President Donald Trump approved July 9, to include residents and businesses in Callaway County and 20 other Missouri counties.

Trends, a thrift shop in Callaway County, provides people in need with clothing, furniture and household items. The store manager, Carol Ryan, said donations have helped families affected by flooding.

"Usually they get a voucher request that they bring to us and we've provided the small wares for a kitchen, all the way up to the furniture that they've lost in the flooding," Ryan said.

Trends works with an agency called SERVE INC. which provides a food pantry, transportation services and other resources in Callaway County.

"The funds from this store go out to finance what SERVE does in the community to help people get back on their feet," she said.

Ryan said Trends is dependent on donations and is currently in need of furniture.