Callaway County man accused of burglary, vehicle thefts

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 08:04 PM CDT

The Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney has charged 45-year-old Chad Ashley, of Portland, with burglary, stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle, and drug charges after he's accused of breaking into homes and stealing cars.

The sheriff's office investigated resident burglary and vehicle theft offenses in the Paradise Lake area for a few weeks. They searched Paradise Lake for Ashley on Thursday morning and found him walking on the road. When they took him into custody, they found meth on him.

He's being held in the Callaway County Jail with a bond of $22,500. 

