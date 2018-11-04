Callaway County man arrested for not registering as sex offender

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - Callaway County deputies arrested a man who had a felony warrant for his arrest in Fulton Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., deputies spotted Alan Tighe, 21, of New Bloomfield, driving on Business 54.

Deputies said Tighe had a felony warrant for receiving stolen property, and was also a registered sex offender, but had not verified his registration with the Sheriff's Office as required by law.

Deputies pulled Tighe over near St. Eunice Road and took him into custody.

During the arrest, deputies also found that Tighe had a loaded rifle.

Tighe was booked into the Callaway County jail and faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, failing to register as a sex offender and several traffic warrants out of New Bloomfield.

Tighe is being held on a *court set* bond of $14,350.