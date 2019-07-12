Callaway County roads damaged by floodwaters

Damaged roads in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - Nearly a month and a half of flooding has caused damage to some roads in Callaway County.

Floodwaters damaged a half-mile-long section of County Road 4038, said Callaway County Road and Bridge Engineer Paul Winkelmann. The damaged area is located west of the County Road 4035 and County Road 4038.

He said several roads in Callaway County remain underwater, including portions of County Road 4038.

Callaway County maintenance worker Jeffrey Smith said County Road 4038 will need extensive repairs.

"It's washed out in several places," he said. "I mean, the road is gone, and what used to be asphalt road is now just sand."

The Missouri Department of Transportation is assessing road damage as floodwaters recede.

Highway 94 has experienced flooding since May and some areas of the highway east of Jefferson City remain underwater, said MoDOT Central District engineer Jason Shafer.

He said crews have found shoulder damage along Highway 94 and suspect damage to the pavement is possible.

"We're waiting for the water to fully recede to see what we have got going on," Shafer said.

MoDOT is working to fix damaged roads and reopen them as soon as possible, he said.