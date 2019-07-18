Callaway County sheriff critical of new bond rules

Callaway County sheriff speaks out about Missouri bond reform

FULTON, Mo. - A local sheriff says he has concerns about new rules changing bond requirements for criminal defendants that went into effect this month.

Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism explained the new system in a Facebook post on the sheriff's office Facebook page Tuesday night and said he shares the concerns of county residents.

"Now, pursuant to these Missouri Supreme Court rules changes, felony cases will be handled similar to misdemeanor cases and many offenders will be released from jail with a summons to appear in court as opposed to having to post a monetary bond to guarantee their later appearance in Court," Chism wrote.

The rules, handed down by the Missouri Supreme Court, went into effect across the state on July 1.

Previously, nearly all felony arrests led to the issuance of an arrest warrant and a monetary bond setting, Chism wrote.

He said the county's work to fight drug crime will be affected by the change.

"As I have made my way around the county, I have received face-to-face inquiries and listened to citizen concerns about this matter," Chism wrote. "I share these concerns with you as your elected Sheriff. In fact, most elected Sheriffs across this state agree with you."

Chism emphasized in his post that local officials are not responsible for the change but are reacting to mandates given to them.

