Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrests man in St Charles County

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Callaway County Sheriff's Office investigators took one man into custody Sept. 6 in St. Charles County.

According to a press release, on Aug. 27, the Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged Michael Jones, 32, of Williamsburg, with armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault. A warrant was then issued for Jones' arrest.

The prosecuting attorney charged Jones after the Callaway County Sheriff's Office conducted a criminal investigation Aug. 26. Jones left the area before deputies arrived.

On Sept. 6, investigators traveled to St. Charles County to conduct a follow-up investigation and located Jones. Jones was then taken to the Callaway County Jail, where he is being held without bail.