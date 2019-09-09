SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrests man in St Charles County

Jones is being held without bail

By:

Posted: Sep 08, 2019 09:20 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 09:20 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Callaway County Sheriff's Office investigators took one man into custody Sept. 6 in St. Charles County. 

According to a press release, on Aug. 27, the Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged Michael Jones, 32, of Williamsburg, with armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault. A warrant was then issued for Jones' arrest. 

The prosecuting attorney charged Jones after the Callaway County Sheriff's Office conducted a criminal investigation Aug. 26. Jones left the area before deputies arrived.

On Sept. 6, investigators traveled to St. Charles County to conduct a follow-up investigation and located Jones. Jones was then taken to the Callaway County Jail, where he is being held without bail. 

Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Heat and Humidity continue this afternoon

    Heat and Humidity continue this afternoon

Recommended Stories

Top Videos