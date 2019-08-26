Callaway County sheriff seeks help identifying body

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office sent media outlets this photo showing a tattoo found on a body pulled from the Missouri River near Tebbetts on May 28, 2019.

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to identify the man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Tebbetts in May.

Sheriff Clay Chism on Monday said in a news release that authorities have been unable to identify the body using "various forensic measures." The body was in a state of advanced decomposition when it was pulled from the river May 28, Chism said.

Investigators hope the public can help identify the man based on a tattoo on his right chest that includes the words "J DIDDY" and "J DAWG." Chism said the body is that of a white man or a black man with a light complexion, anywhere from 20 to 40 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 195 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's office at 573-642-7291 or by going to www.callawaysheriff.org/crime-stoppers.