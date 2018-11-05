Camdenton house fire causes extensive damage

The Mid-County Fire Protection district was dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a home on Newton Street in Camdenton, Missouri.

Firefighters searched the home and found no one inside. Crews brought the fire under control within 30 minutes, according to the MCFPD press release.

The home suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is accidental and is believed to have started in the bedroom.

The press release states the MCFPD responded with an Engine, an Aerial and a Squad and was assisted on scene with an Engine from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District and an Engine from Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District. MCFPD was also assisted on scene by the Camden Ambulance District, Camdenton Police Department, Camdenton Public Works and Laclede Electric.

