SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Camdenton house fire causes extensive damage

No injuries were reported.

By:

Posted: Nov 04, 2018 11:06 PM CST

Updated: Nov 05, 2018 03:33 AM CST

The Mid-County Fire Protection district was dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a home on Newton Street in Camdenton, Missouri.

Firefighters searched the home and found no one inside. Crews brought the fire under control within 30 minutes, according to the MCFPD press release.

The home suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is accidental and is believed to have started in the bedroom.

The press release states the MCFPD responded with an Engine, an Aerial and a Squad and was assisted on scene with an Engine from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District and an Engine from Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District. MCFPD was also assisted on scene by the Camden Ambulance District, Camdenton Police Department, Camdenton Public Works and Laclede Electric. 
Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2018 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Sunday November 4 Evening Weather Video

    Sunday November 4 Evening Weather Video

Top Videos