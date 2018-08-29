Candidate Josh Hawley renews debate invitation to Claire McCaskill

Josh Hawley campaigns in Columbia, Missouri on Truesday, Aug. 28, 2018.

Josh Hawley campaigns in Columbia, Missouri on Truesday, Aug. 28, 2018.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE: Eric Mae, press secretary for McCaskill, responded to Hawley's claims with the following statement:

"Claire is more concerned with her investigations into rising drug prices and Big Pharma's role in the opioid crisis than flashy debate stunts concocted by political consultants. We have accepted three debates: the Missouri Press Association, KSDK/KETC/STL Public Radio, and KMBC, and are waiting to hear back from others on additional town hall debates.

"This is a stunt, complete with hay bales, and Missourians will see right through it," Mae said.

"Second, Claire is proud to have an average donation of $62. Hawley has received over ten million more in funding from dark money groups because they know that he will always do their bidding. Meanwhile, Claire has fought to get unlimited dark money out of politics and bring more transparency to elections.

"And lastly, Missouri farmers, ranchers, and manufacturers have spoken out about the harmful impact that the Administration's trade war is having on their livelihoods. Claire is standing with them and fighting to get them the relief they need, while Hawley has endorsed the tariffs that are killing Missouri jobs."

ORIGINAL: Republican senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley stopped in Columbia on his campaign trail Tuesday to reiterate his invite to debate Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill. It's an invitation Hawley said will remain open until the November election.

In particular, Hawley criticized McCaskill's "lack of choice" over President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee as well as her take on immigration.

This race in particular has benefited from millions of out-of-state dollars, and Hawley said he is following existing rules.

"The law allows people to spend what they want to spend, and i cant tell them what to do, but I can say what i believe," Hawley said. "I can challenge Senator McCaskill to follow the law and come be accountable to her constituents, and that's what I'm doing now."

This senate race could help decide which political party controls congress. The election will be held across the state on Nov. 6.

ABC 17 News reached out to McCaskill's office and is waiting to hear back.