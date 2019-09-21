Capitol Avenue Historic District on 'Places in Peril' list

Capitol Avenue Historic District

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Capitol Avenue Historic District is on the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation's "Places in Peril" list for the second year in a row.

Donna Deetz, president of the Historic City of Jefferson, said more than one-third of the buildings are abandoned and tornado damage has caused at least three buildings to be torn down.

She said the housing authority has worked to obtain ownership of the abandoned buildings.

"They have to take court action against the owner who is not doing anything with them," Deetz said.

ABC 17 News previously reported this past May when a judge awarded seven of the abandoned properties to the housing authority.

"She is getting the appraised value of it, but they are taking them over because she's letting them go by neglect," she said.

Deetz said the housing authority plans to put seven of the homes out for bid in the hopes a redeveloper will purchase and rehabilitate them.

The Historic City of Jefferson is collecting donations to repair the homes in the district.

A donation of $100 or less will go toward exterior paint, $250 and $500 will help with debris cleanup during construction, $750 pays for a structural assessment and donations of $2,000 and $5,000 will go toward funding facade improvement grants, according to the Historic City of Jefferson website.