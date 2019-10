About 696 Three Rivers customers were without power in the Wardsville area on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

COLE COUNTY, Mo. - Almost 700 Three Rivers Electric Cooperative customers were without power in the Wardsville area on Friday morning after a car crash caused a pole to break.

The outage map showed that 696 customers were without power at 7 a.m. after the pole broke and power lines were on the ground.

Crews were on scene to replace the pole and put the wires back up.

Power was restored by 9 a.m.