Car crashes into trailer on Route Y

A vehicle crashes into a trailer on Route Y in Boone County on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A vehicle crashed into a trailer on Route Y near Hagans Road Tuesday morning, causing traffic delays.

BOONE CO JOINT COM: Motor Vehicle Collision RTE Y near Hagans Rd. Use caution, avoid area if possible. — Joint Communications (@BCJC911) September 24, 2019

The driver of the car said they were driving into the sun and could not see the trailer. No one was hurt in the incident, officials on scene said.