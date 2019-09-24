SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Car crashes into trailer on Route Y

No one hurt in incident

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 07:45 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 08:05 AM CDT

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A vehicle crashed into a trailer on Route Y near Hagans Road Tuesday morning, causing traffic delays.

The driver of the car said they were driving into the sun and could not see the trailer. No one was hurt in the incident, officials on scene said. 

