Police and firefighters work at the scene of a single-car crash on Rock Quarry Road on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. [Sasha Gomez/KMIZ]

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police closed off a stretch of Rock Quarry Road near Stag's Way as they investigated a single-vehicle crash.

The crash happened when the driver lost control, overcorrected and went down a ravine. The driver had on a seat belt and was not injured, authorities said at the scene. A tow truck was at the scene working to get the vehicle out of the ravine.

