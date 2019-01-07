SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Car in flames after owner tries to remove gas tank

Posted: Jan 07, 2019 02:20 PM CST

Updated: Jan 07, 2019 02:20 PM CST

COLUMBIA, Mo. - No one was hurt after a car went up in flames in the 1400 block of Waco Road on Monday afternoon.

According to Columbia Fire responders on scene, the car was completely involved in flames after the owner tried to remove a gas tank in the parking lot of Engineered Plastic Component Inc. before he scrapped the car.

The owner of the vehicle said the tank still had gas inside and ignited after someone punched a hole in the tank.

CFD said the cause of the fire does not seem suspicious, but investigators are still examining the car and scene. 

 

