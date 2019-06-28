Case dismissed against Columbia man arrested for attempted break-in

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE: Samuel Salatino's charges were dropped in November.

ORIGINAL: Columbia police arrested Samuel Salatino early Friday morning after officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Tenth Street in reference to a burglary in progress.

Police said when they arrived on scene, they saw a crowd of people fighting. Salatino had to be physically restrained because he was resisting arrest, officers said.

The investigation revealed that several men attempted to force an apartment door open by kicking and punching it, causing damage to the door.

Salatino faces possible charges of property damage, resisting arrest and trespassing.