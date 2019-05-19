Centertown woman in serious condition after crash

COLE COUNTY, Mo. - A 22-year-old passenger is in serious condition after the driver apparently failed to negotiate a curve, overcorrected, and drove off the road.

It happened just after 11:00 a.m. on Missouri 179 near the Marion Cemetary in Cole County.

According to Highway Patrol troopers said Ashleigh Maes, 25, failed to negotiate a curve and went off the right side of the road.

She overcorrected, went back across the road, and then went off the left side.

The car overturned and hit a tree.

Maes apparently refused medical treatment.

Amber Vines was taken to the hospital in serious condition.