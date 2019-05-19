SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Centertown woman in serious condition after crash

By:

Posted: May 18, 2019 07:21 PM CDT

Updated: May 18, 2019 08:29 PM CDT

COLE COUNTY, Mo. - A 22-year-old passenger is in serious condition after the driver apparently failed to negotiate a curve, overcorrected, and drove off the road.

It happened just after 11:00 a.m. on Missouri 179 near the Marion Cemetary in Cole County.

According to Highway Patrol troopers said Ashleigh Maes, 25, failed to negotiate a curve and went off the right side of the road.

She overcorrected, went back across the road, and then went off the left side.

The car overturned and hit a tree.

Maes apparently refused medical treatment.

Amber Vines was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Sunday May 19 Morning Weather Video

    Sunday May 19 Morning Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos