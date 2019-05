Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Flooding in Glasgow, Missouri -- Courtesy: Central Methodist University

FAYETTE, Mo. - Central Methodist University in Fayette will offer flood victims temporary housing options.

The university said Friday it would open its residential building for people who had to leave their homes or for those who could soon evacuate.

Anyone who wants to reserve temporary housing at the Central Methodist University can call Central Missouri Community Action at 660-882-5601.