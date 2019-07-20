Central Missouri Humane Society protects animals from heat

Central Missouri Humane Society battles heat

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Central Missouri Humane Society is taking extra steps to protect its animals from the extreme heat.

"Yeah, so in addition to air condition in parts of our shelter we also have a sprinkler system we've set up for some of the dogs that go indoors and outdoors so they can try and keep cool during these hot temperatures," said associate director Michelle Casey.

She said the system helps cool down the concrete so the dogs do not burn their pads, as well as keep them comfortable.

A kitty pool sat outside at the shelter Friday. Casey said these can help keep dogs cool, and owners can also put ice cubes in their dog's water bowls.

"Our staff is really careful this time of year to make sure no one's left outside for a prolonged period of time. Sun exposure can really overheat an animal, and animals are very likely to get dehydrated easily," Casey said.

She said the staff is careful not to walk dogs on hot surfaces like concrete. She said they are working to keep the animals cool while still giving them the exercise they need.

She said the warmer months are also a great time to volunteer at the shelter because it sees a big jump in the number of cats and kittens that come in.

"Just extra hands to help around the shelter, to take animals on walks, to help with socialization really goes a long way," she said.

She said the Humane Society has not had any heat-related incidents this summer.