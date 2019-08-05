Channel 17 operating from temporary tower site

Networks of MidMissouri replacing...

Answers to frequently asked questions FAQ: Broadcast tower project

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE: The Networks of Mid-Missouri tower between Jamestown and Prairie Home is being replaced and came down on Saturday. LIVE PLAYBACK of the tower take down can be viewed in the player below.

UPDATE: The change to a temporary broadcast tower was completed at 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

Stations on channel 17 are broadcasting at reduced power. More information is available in an FAQ by clicking here.

ORIGINAL: Work has officially started to replace the Moniteau County tower that broadcasts the Networks of Mid-Missouri channels to the area after its 50-year run.

The tower between Jamestown and Prairie Home is beyond repair and is being replaced this summer, requiring the shutdown of one of the Networks of Mid-Missouri’s digital channels. However, all stations will still be available over the air.

"Our major concern is it has weakened to the point where we're not sure whether a strong storm or even just ice in the winter might cause enough extra weight on it or enough extra force that it would just collapse," ABC 17 Chief Engineer Eric Jones said of the aging tower. "Then we'd be without a tower for a lot longer."

The switch from the old tower to the new one started at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, though preparations have been ongoing for months. Overnight, company engineers moved the broadcast of digital channel 17 to a temporary site while the tower is replaced, resulting in a brief interruption of service.

"The impact to the viewer should be fairly minor, except for maybe the far reaches of the market," Jones said. "But it will have an impact of Wednesday night of this week."

Channel 17 returned to the air Thursday, but channel 22 will be off the air for the duration of the project, which is expected to wrap up by Nov. 1. During that time FOX 22 will be available on digital channel 17.4 but the Laff, Grit and Escape stations usually available on digital channel 22 will be off-air during the project.

Satellite and cable viewers should still get all the stations broadcast on digital channel 17 – ABC 17, Me-TV, MyZOU, FOX 22 and Bounce -- with little to no interruption. Over-the-air viewers might lose signal because of FCC regulations that require the temporary broadcast power transmit at a lower frequency.

7 Photos Preparation for the broadcast tower switchover continue Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Networks of Mid-Missouri tower site in Moniteau County. The Networks of Mid-Missouri broadcast tower site Preparation for the broadcast tower switchover continue Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Networks of Mid-Missouri tower site in Moniteau County. [ + - ] Networks of Mid-Missouri Chief Engineer Eric Jones prepares the broadcast tower site Wednesday, July 24, 2019, for the switch to a temporary site. [ + - ] The Networks of Mid-Missouri broadcast tower. [ + - ] The Networks of Mid-Missouri broadcast tower. [ + - ] A caution sign at the Networks of Mid-Missouri broadcast tower site. [ + - ] The Networks of Mid-Missouri broadcast tower. [ + - ] The Networks of Mid-Missouri broadcast site. [ + - ]

Jones said while the transmitter is at its temporary site, viewers should not notice any changes in broadcast quality.

ABC 17 News broadcasts on ABC 17 and FOX 22 are always available on the ABC 17 News website at www.abc17news.com/livestream. News updates and live streaming video of news events are also available on the website.