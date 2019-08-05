Channel 17 operating from temporary tower site
COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE: The Networks of Mid-Missouri tower between Jamestown and Prairie Home is being replaced and came down on Saturday. LIVE PLAYBACK of the tower take down can be viewed in the player below.
UPDATE: The change to a temporary broadcast tower was completed at 5:15 a.m. Thursday.
Stations on channel 17 are broadcasting at reduced power. More information is available in an FAQ by clicking here.
ORIGINAL: Work has officially started to replace the Moniteau County tower that broadcasts the Networks of Mid-Missouri channels to the area after its 50-year run.
The tower between Jamestown and Prairie Home is beyond repair and is being replaced this summer, requiring the shutdown of one of the Networks of Mid-Missouri’s digital channels. However, all stations will still be available over the air.
The switch from the old tower to the new one started at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, though preparations have been ongoing for months. Overnight, company engineers moved the broadcast of digital channel 17 to a temporary site while the tower is replaced, resulting in a brief interruption of service.
Channel 17 returned to the air Thursday, but channel 22 will be off the air for the duration of the project, which is expected to wrap up by Nov. 1. During that time FOX 22 will be available on digital channel 17.4 but the Laff, Grit and Escape stations usually available on digital channel 22 will be off-air during the project.
Satellite and cable viewers should still get all the stations broadcast on digital channel 17 – ABC 17, Me-TV, MyZOU, FOX 22 and Bounce -- with little to no interruption. Over-the-air viewers might lose signal because of FCC regulations that require the temporary broadcast power transmit at a lower frequency.
Jones said while the transmitter is at its temporary site, viewers should not notice any changes in broadcast quality.
ABC 17 News broadcasts on ABC 17 and FOX 22 are always available on the ABC 17 News website at www.abc17news.com/livestream. News updates and live streaming video of news events are also available on the website.