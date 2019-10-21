Cameron J. White, 19, of Columbia is arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 13-year-old boy on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A 19-year-old man is now charged with murder in the shooting death of a 13-year-old in Columbia.

Prosecutors on Monday charged Cameron White, 19, of Columbia, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting.

Boone County prosecutors originally charged White with involuntary manslaughter, but assistant prosecutor Sam Buffaloe told ABC 17 News new information came to light, so the charge was upgraded. Buffaloe did not elaborate on what that information was.

According to court documents, White told someone he was getting high with the teen who was shot around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Rice Road when the boy allegedly showed White two guns.

White said the two were "just playing with them" when the victim said "hey shoot me man," court documents said.

White then shot the victim in the head, court documents said. The victim later died at the hospital from his injuries.

When Columbia police went to arrest White on Sunday on Orchard Lane, he reportedly told officers to take him to prison then stood up and put his hands behind his back.

According to Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark, the victim of the shooting was a student at Oakland Middle School. Baumstark also said there are counselors available for students and staff of the school.

White is being held in the Boone County jail without bond.