Charges filed in alleged assault at MU fraternity

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Two men are now charged in connection with an alleged assault at a fraternity on the University of Missouri's campus.

Court documents said Joseph Huber and another man attacked a man in the parking lot of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house Sept. 14. The victim told police he left the area and did not return to the fraternity house until a couple of hours later. The man got to his room and discovered his clothes, bedding and pillows had been destroyed and his mattress was covered in liquids, including urine, according to court documents.

Investigators said the victim was later assaulted inside of the fraternity house around midnight by Joseph Huber, Jared Huber and another man. Court documents said the victim suffered a broken hand, broken rib and several cuts that required stitches.



ABC 17 News contacted the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity for a comment. Megan Nelson, senior director of marketing and communications, responded with the following statement:

"​​​​​The International Fraternity was recently informed of an alleged assault involving a former, suspended member and a current member of Alpha Nu Chapter. The Chapter is cooperating with the local police and the university in their investigations."

Prosecutors charged the Hubers with first-degree assault. Online court records show their bonds were each set at $50,000.