CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. - A Chariton County woman was taken to a Columbia hospital after state troopers said a medical issue caused her to crash into a tree.

Missouri state troopers said Ann Burks, 31, of Salisbury, experienced the medical issue around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The MSHP crash report shows she was driving on Highway ZZ southeast of Marceline when her car ran off the road.

Highway patrol said several emergency crews responded to the scene. The crash report shows Chariton County sheriff's deputies, Chariton County ambulance, Linn County ambulance, Marceline ambulance and other Marceline emergency responders were at the scene.

Troopers said Burks was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with a serious injury.