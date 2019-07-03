MOBERLY, Mo. - Charter Communications closed its customer office in Moberly.

The City of Moberly posted on Facebook Monday with a letter from Charter about the closure. In it, the letter shows even though the office is closing, customers can still pay bills online and over the phone.

A notice from Charter Communications posted to Facebook Monday by the City of Moberly Facebook page.

A notice from Charter Communications posted to Facebook Monday by the City of Moberly Facebook page.

A Charter spokesman says a notice was placed on the front door of the North Morely office for the last 30 days showing the location would close. The spokesman says the company will continue providing service to the area.

Residents can still pay their bill in person at the Columbia Charter office on Rainforest Parkway.

We asked Charter to see how many employees are being affected by the office closure, we haven't heard back yet.