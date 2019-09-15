City Council to talk about second Broadway Hotel tower

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia City Council will talk about a second tower at the Broadway Hotel on Monday, according to the council agenda.

The agenda said the council meeting will include authorizing a development agreement and right of use permits with the Broadway Lodging Two, LLC.

The council originally authorized a redevelopment agreement between the city and the Broadway Lodging Two, LLC on May 7, 2018.

According to the council agenda, the developer requested authority from the city to "disrupt and reconstruct existing improvements within the right of way and adjacent city-owned property at the Short Street garage site."

Broadway Lodging Two, LLC is responsible for the following, as part of the agreement:

Construct in accordance with the City's street, storm sewer, and sanitary sewer specification and standards

Geotechnical study performed by a qualified geotechnical engineer to certify project does not pose unacceptable risks to public safety or infrastructure

Obtain all necessary easements

Remove existing parking spaces located on Walnut Street adjacent to the property and construct new half-street improvements on Walnut Street

Construct half-street improvements in the alley adjacent to the south side of the property

Remove retaining wall and sidewalk located on Short Street garage property adjacent to the east side of the property and replace with a public sidewalk and other identified improvements Executive Summary Discussion City of Columbia 701 East Broadway, Columbia, Missouri 65201

Remove awning attached to the Short Street garage and replace it following the construction of the project

The six right of use license permits will authorize the developer to encroach on City right of way or City-owned property as follows:

East emergency doors

North airspace and roof overhang

Footings and foundations

Conduits

Skywalk airspace between existing hotel tower and new hotel tower

East airspace and guest entry door on the southeast corner

The city council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.