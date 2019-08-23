City includes service animal area at airport after federal audit

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The city of Columbia promised a new area for service animals to relieve themselves at Columbia Regional Airport following a federal audit over accessibility.

The Federal Aviation Administration cited the airport for missing a service animal relief area as required by federal law past TSA security during a 2017 audit. Records obtained by ABC 17 News show that the city improved on the area it already has in Dec. 2018 with the help of CHAMP Assistance Dogs, Inc., a service animal advocacy group from the St. Louis area. The airport said the current layout of the airport terminal made it difficult to add a service animal relief area past security, and promised to build one when it builds a new terminal in the next few years.

The FAA also called on the city to perform more frequent audits of the airport for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The city had not done one since 2011, while the FAA recommended they take place every 2 to 3 years.

The FAA closed its audit last week, after the city promised to continue working on new agreements with air carriers that contain specific language about compliance with the ADA. The city also promised to self-audit the airport for compliance by the end of the year.

Gretchen Maune, a member of the Columbia Disabilities Commission who uses a seeing eye dog, said the inclusion of a relief area post-security is a welcome addition. Passengers with service animals often must leave the airport to visit one.

"Anyone who's ever flown knows it's a pain in the butt to go through security, and once you're through, you don't want to have to do it again while you're there," Maune said.