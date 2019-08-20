City leaders hear concerns about future county developments

City leaders review development

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Boone County resident Jana Stephens lives west of Columbia near Gillespie Bridge Road and is part of the Perche Hills Neighborhood Coalition. She spoke to the Columbia City Council on Monday to ask it to halt any talks of work in her neighborhood.

In 2017, ABC 17 News reported Fred Overton Development was looking at putting a 33-home subdivision that would be part of a 54-acre total annexation into the city.

At the time, some residents said they had concerns about traffic that would be going and coming from the subdivision because of the terrain and speed limit on Gillespie Bridge Road.

Some people also had safety concerns because the area is prone to flooding, but the engineer on the project said the homes would be built in a way that would limit their potential for flooding.

Some feared flooding would put a strain on emergency vehicles to respond to more homes.

On Monday night, Stephens represented the coalition and asked city leaders to wait on giving any final approval on the subdivision until they make a West Area Plan with Boone County leaders. Members of the coalition fear the development plans will cause more flooding.

"We know that development out there is inevitable, but we want it to be planned," said Stephens.

"We're also asking that they not act on any developments west of the Perche Creek on Gillespie Bridge Road until there's a West Area Plan," she said.

Stephens said Councilman Ian Thomas has made suggestions to review how to best develop the land, such as having houses on several acres or building homes close together.

Ward 5 Councilman Matt Pitzer said on Monday that the city is planning to discuss future development plans with the county.

The council did not take any action on the item Monday night.