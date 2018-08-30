City makes first steps in installing downtown lighting

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The City of Columbia is one step closer to providing more nighttime security in the downtown area.

The poles for the new lighting downtown just arrived Tuesday, according to city officials. While it's still unclear when the lights will be installed, city officials said they will placed in the area around Hitt Street and Broadway. The project will include six test lights — two on each pole, and the lights will get brighter when the bars close in an effort to deter crime.

Columbia Police Chief Ken Burton said lighting isn't the only thing that can have an effect on downtown safety.

“I think the lighting you’re talking about might have some value," Burton said. "Cameras — if we publicize the fact that the public is going to assist the police department with video."

The lighting project was approved by the Columbia City Council in January as part of an effort to improve public safety. An official with the Downtown Community Improvement District previously told ABC 17 News that an interested parties meeting will be held after the lights are installed, and the city will then move forward with additional lighting if they see the lights working.