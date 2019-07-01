City manager search narrowed to two finalists

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The City of Columbia is considering two final candidates for the position of city manager

The city is still searching for a city manager to take over after former City Manager Mike Matthes resigned from his position on Nov. 20, 2018. Matthes tendered his resignation in a one-line email to the city council.

Current interim City Manager John Glascock and Jim Palenick, who served as city administrator of Racine, Wisconsin, are the two finalists.

The two will participate in an on-site interview process on July 10 and 11.

"On July 10, the candidates will have individual interviews with each council member and the mayor, a community tour, candidate sessions with senior staff and a public reception," according to a press release sent by the city. "On July 11, candidates will be available to the press and will conclude with a closed-session interview with the entire Council. The finalists will also undergo additional vetting that includes rigorous reference and background checks."

"The City Council promised the residents of Columbia a transparent, nationwide candidate search and we are pleased with the results," said Columbia Mayor Brian Treece .

In February, the city brought in consultants to stakeholders in the search to fill the position. At that time, consultants were looking to make an offer to a candidate by mid-May and have that person begin the job on July 1. However, the new timeline for the position has not yet been determined.

There will be a public reception on July 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Columbia City Hall.