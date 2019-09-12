City of Columbia could be fined for pool leak

Columbia pool chlorine leak

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A report from state regulators confirms that the City of Columbia has taken steps to fix a chlorine leak coming from the Albert Oakland Family Aquatic Center into nearby Bear Creek, but the city's punishment has not been determined.

ABC 17 News requested last month the Missouri Department of Natural Resources report covering the agency's investigation into the leak and received a copy Thursday. DNR issued a notice of violation to the city after the leak was reported in July, according to the report..

"There may be further actions including potential fines taken upon the aquatic center from the DNR enforcement center," DNR environmental specialist Ryan Reece said Thursday.

Report on leak from Albert Oakland Family Aquatic Center

DNR conducted an investigation in response to a July 15 report from a citizen. The reporting party told the agency a chlorine smell was coming from the stream and from a pipe near the walking trail in Albert Oakland Park.

Regulators also received a report of dead fish along Bear Creek and near the Bear Creek walking trail, according to the DNR report.

The city investigated the leak and found that an old clay tile pipe started leaking chlorinated water, which was them dumped into the creek, according to the DNR report. DNR said the city installed a temporary plug in the leaking pipe, then installed a cap to divert the pool discharge from the creek to the sanitary sewer system.

The city installed the cap on July 30.

