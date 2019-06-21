Columbia Public Works road striper

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The City of Columbia Public Works Department says its Street and Traffic Division crews have completed training on its new line striper truck.

According to the department, several city streets including Business Loop 70 West in front of Cosmo Park were striped during training. Technicians were able to work on the equipment to make sure it's working properly.

Crews plan to stripe Forum Boulevard from Stadium Boulevard to the Hinkson Creek Bridge overnight starting Sunday, June 23, at 9 pm, weather permitting.

Officials said if it rains, the work will be rescheduled for Monday night.