City of Columbia hires finance director

Matthew Lue to start job Nov. 4

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 05:47 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 05:47 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The city of Columbia has hired a new finance director.

The city announced the hiring of Mexico, Missouri-native Matthew Lue with a news release Tuesday. Lue will take over the job, which has been filled on an interim basis by Janet Frazier since September 2018, on Nov. 4. 

Lue received a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Central Missouri in 2006 and earned a master's of business administration in health care administration from Avila University in 2013. Lue started his career with Children'​​​​​s Mercy Hospital in 2006 and became finance director for the city of Warrensburg in 2015, according to the release. 

Lue will earn $145,400 per year including benefits. He will be sworn in Nov. 4.

