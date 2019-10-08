City of Columbia hires finance director
Matthew Lue to start job Nov. 4
COLUMBIA, Mo. - The city of Columbia has hired a new finance director.
The city announced the hiring of Mexico, Missouri-native Matthew Lue with a news release Tuesday. Lue will take over the job, which has been filled on an interim basis by Janet Frazier since September 2018, on Nov. 4.
Lue received a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Central Missouri in 2006 and earned a master's of business administration in health care administration from Avila University in 2013. Lue started his career with Children's Mercy Hospital in 2006 and became finance director for the city of Warrensburg in 2015, according to the release.
Lue will earn $145,400 per year including benefits. He will be sworn in Nov. 4.