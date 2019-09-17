City parking garages will become more convenient for drivers

Columbia parking garage changes

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia City Council will review possible changes to city-owned parking garages Monday night at its meeting.

A council memo from the city manager and other staff requested the council approve the money for several items it has identified the need for in preparation for the gate arms. These new installations would be in addition to the parking garage for gate arms the council approved Oct. 6, 2017 for $930,077.62.

The group wants the city to purchase 10 occupancy signs for the parking garages downtown that would indicate if a garage has open spots. The signs would read "Open" or "FULL-Permit Holders Only." According to the memo, if there are no hourly parking spaces available, drivers would not be able to pull a ticket and enter the parking garage.

Columbia Mayor Brian Treece says there are some new technologies that provide convenience available now.

"The previous RFP that was led going back two years ago did not include some of the amenities," he said.

According to the memo, the cost of the purchase and installation of the signs would be $38,811.90.

The city employees also want to install 22 EMV credit card readers and 22 contactless antennas. The credit card readers would allow customers to use their credit cards at the pay-on-foot machines or at the gate arm exit. The antennas would let drivers use Apple, Google or Samsung pay in the garages.

"Technology has changed. There are apps now available, digital signage that would allow potential parkers to look at one of our three parking garages and see, 'Oh, there's 20 spaces available," Treece said.

Staff also wants to put bill change dispensers at all the new parking garage pay machines. This would allow customers to get change if they pay more than they owe. The machines currently cannot give change, so customers will find signs asking them to pay exact change only.

Treece said the city has already been working to address some of people's concerns about parking.

"I think the more important thing that we've done has been in the reform of our zoning code that required student apartment builders to now provide parking for their residents for the demand that's being generated by having residential beds in downtown Columbia," Treece said.

"I hear from my barbershop to restaurants that people are frustrated they can't find a parking spot. I think that's cyclical, I think it depends on the time of day. I also know that downtown is a place, it's a destination, where people will go on purpose. And because they're coming here for a specific reason they'll look for that parking spot," he said.

Treece said it is also important for the city to turn over parking so people coming downtown to shop or do business can find parking.

The staff is asking the council to approve an appropriation for $219,425.55 for the total cost of these additions of $199,477.77 plus 10 percent contingency, if needed. The funds would come from the Parking Utility Retained Earnings account.

"The reality is it's being paid for by the people who use our parking meters and our parking garages, and so all of that money stays in the system," Treece said.