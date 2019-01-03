City taking interim police chief letters through next week

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia city leaders will take applications from police officers to select its interim chief.

City spokesman Steve Sapp said on Wednesday that interim City Manager John Glascock told the department that people interested in the interim chief job should submit a letter to him by Jan. 10. Sapp said there was no timeline beyond that to select an interim chief.

The Columbia Police Department will be in need of a new chief when Ken Burton resigns on Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. Burton has been on paid leave since Dec. 20 when Glascock suspended him. The reason for the suspension has not been made public. Since then, Deputy Chief Jill Schlude has worked as acting police chief.

Sapp said an acting director of a department is usually expected to continue daily operations while the person who permanently runs a department is unavailable. An interim director, Sapp said, "typically has the full power of the position to make more significant decisions and changes to operations."

Mayor Brian Treece told ABC 17 News that he hopes Glascock's selection is able to motivate the department.

"Someone that can inspire leadership in the department, and lead by example," Treece said. "I think that's one of the things that was missing with the most recent resignation."

The hiring of a new police chief may come after the city council hires a permanent city manager. The city council will interview a handful of executive search firms on Thursday to pick which one will help lead the search for a new city manager. Former city manager Mike Matthes resigned on Nov. 21, after a contentious Columbia City Council meeting where he and Burton took criticism for their handling of proposed changes to CPD's well-liked Community Outreach Unit.