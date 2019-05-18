City to pay more than $3 million in case of child hit by CPD vehicle

Gabriella Curry's funeral is set for Saturday, Jan. 12.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The City of Columbia agreed to pay $3.4 million in a case filed by the family of a girl killed in Battle High School's parking lot.

Aaron and Cheyenne Curry, the girl's parents, will each get paid $1,115,129.88, according to the settlement, which was decided earlier this month.

Gabriella Curry, 4, was struck on Jan. 4 when Officer Andria Heese, 27, tried to park on the sidewalk so that she could watch students load onto the school buses, according to a crash report. Authorities said the child was walking on the sidewalk when she was struck by the vehicle. Gabriella was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Per department protocol, Heese was put on administrative leave.

Eng & Woods law firm will receive $1,142,858.60 from the city, according to the settlement. Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory will receive $26,881.64.

The city's self insurance reserve will cover $500,000 of the pay outs. The rest of the money will be covered by the city's risk insurance.

Camden County Prosecutor Heather Miller was appointed as special prosecutor to review the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash investigation before filing criminal charges.